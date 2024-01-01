Blackberry Auto grow information

Blackberry Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This plant looms above the rest, with tall stalks loaded with violet buds and gnarly orange hairs. Blackberry Auto has a rich palate of earthy kush and tangy berry terps with a touch of pine. It won first place at the Oregon Autoflower Cup in 2019 for its exemplary yields (up to 600 gr/m2) and intense indica effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.