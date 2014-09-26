Blackberry Haze, developed by Nebu Hybridz, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blackberry and Lime Haze. Unlike its sibling strain Blackberry Lime Haze, this phenotype takes after its Blackberry parent with twisting purple calyxes and a sweet berry aroma. Notes of violet, spice, and cocoa can also be detected in this sativa's frost-covered buds. For those days when productivity is paramount, Blackberry Haze offers clear, unencumbered relief that will typically leave your motivation intact.
