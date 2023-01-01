stock photo similar to Blackberry Octane
HybridTHC 32%

Blackberry Octane

Blackberry Octane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Dubb and Topanga Canyon OG. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Blackberry Octane is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blackberry Octane typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blackberry Octane’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Octane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

