Blanco
aka Blanco Cookies
Blanco effects are mostly energizing.
Blanco potency is higher THC than average.
Blanco is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake and Sirius Chem D. Blanco is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blanco when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Lemonnade, Blanco features flavors like butter, tea, and wood. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Blanco typically ranges from $20–$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blanco, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blanco sensations
Blanco helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blanco products near you
Similar to Blanco near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—