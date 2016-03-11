British Columbia Seed Company crossed the indica Blueberry with Haze in order to tame this lanky, long-flowering Blaze. This large sativa-dominant plant combines the soaring cerebral high and sweet-spicy smell of Haze, while getting shorter flowering times and a distinct dried-grape aroma from Blueberry. Blaze is closely related to Blueberry Haze and Blue Dream.
