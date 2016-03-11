ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
British Columbia Seed Company crossed the indica Blueberry with Haze in order to tame this lanky, long-flowering Blaze. This large sativa-dominant plant combines the soaring cerebral high and sweet-spicy smell of Haze, while getting shorter flowering times and a distinct dried-grape aroma from Blueberry. Blaze is closely related to Blueberry Haze and Blue Dream.

Avatar for Danolo
Member since 2017
Blaze has given us so much. Fast pain relief, bright head high and mellow body stone. Its great for stimulating your creativity, not a couch lock. After sampling so many different strains, this is our top favourite.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for raremeatpete
Member since 2017
I'm an indica guy, but I work in a creative field and I wanted to try a sativa that could enhance my productivity and creativity without creating anxiety (often associated with sativas, and a condition I have severe challenges with). Blaze was recommended to me by Bridge City Collective in SE Portla...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for kushplantwizzard77
Member since 2014
this is an old strain, first time I saw it was in Marc emery's seed catalogue under bcsc in a 2003 issue of cannabis culture magazine, this strain used to be all over the country until Marc got raided by the dea.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for lagram
Member since 2015
Amazing sativa! Pain relief without the munchies.... great brain buzz. A definite go to for me!!
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Ham117
Member since 2017
Strong fast high that's really energetic, bit of a headache though.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Haze
Blueberry
Blaze

