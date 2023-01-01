stock photo similar to Bling Cheesecake
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Bling Cheesecake

Bling Cheesecake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Bling and Mac And Cheese. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bling Cheesecake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Garden Remedies, the average price of Bling Cheesecake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bling Cheesecake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bling Cheesecake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

