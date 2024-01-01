Key Lime Jack
Key Lime Jack is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herer. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Key Lime Jack is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Key Lime Jack typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Key Lime Jack’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Key Lime Jack, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
