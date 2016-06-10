Blob OG is supposedly a strain that originated in Western Washington. The heavy hitting, body-driven strain incorporates the stimulating mental elements of Diesel crossed against the potent indica-dominant genetics of Pre-99 Chemdawg. This cross offers lightness in the body and a mental edge from the Diesel. Because it can stretch toward 30% THC, sativa-dominant hybrid or not, this much potency will absolutely put the uninitiated consumer down for the count.