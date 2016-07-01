Bloodhound is the obscure cross of Huckleberry Hound and Guard Dawg (by RedEyed Genetics). This genetic coupling was motivated by the desire to preserve the beautiful foliage and tartness of Huckleberry Hound while co-opting Guard Dawg’s potency. With a decent yield and THC percentage upwards of 24%, this strain smells of tart fruit intermixed with an earthy chocolate fondue flavor.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
thestardawg
JadedTakesThisSerious
begirl68
pdxdave
BerserkerGreen
Find Bloodhound nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bloodhound nearby.
Photos
Products with Bloodhound
Hang tight. We're looking for Bloodhound nearby.