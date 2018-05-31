Bloodwalker is an indica-dominant hybrid from Los Angeles Kush. Developed by crossing Mazar x Blueberry (f.k.a. Skywalker) and Cherry Pie, Bloodwalker offers a relaxing, euphoric high that makes it an excellent choice for a walk through the woods or an afternoon at the lake. The flavor predominately highlights the Cherry Pie genetics with a strong, sweet berry taste followed by subtle diesel undertones. Its aroma is a balance of both worlds, exhibiting notes of sweet cherry and diesel gas.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
15
Find Bloodwalker nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bloodwalker nearby.
Lineage
Products with Bloodwalker
Hang tight. We're looking for Bloodwalker nearby.