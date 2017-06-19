Skywalker is a hybrid strain that can be grown both indoors and outdoors. It is a relatively easy strain to cultivate, making it a popular choice among growers of all experience levels. The plant typically takes around 8-10 weeks to flower and produces a medium to high yield. When growing Skywalker outdoors, it prefers a warm and dry climate, similar to the Mediterranean. It is typically ready for harvest in late September to early October. Skywalker plants tend to grow short and bushy, and they require regular pruning to maintain proper airflow and prevent mold and mildew growth. Growers may also want to use a trellis or other support structure to help the plants bear the weight of their dense buds.