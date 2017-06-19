Skywalker
aka Mazar x Blueberry, Skywalker Kush, Blueberry x Mazar, Sky
Skywalker is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that is renowned for its potent effects and distinct aroma. It typically has a THC percentage ranging from 15% to 23%, with low levels of CBD. The top effects of Skywalker include a deep relaxation and euphoria. It is an excellent choice for stress relief, pain management, and insomnia. The top flavors and aromas of Skywalker are earthy, woody, and spicy, with hints of sweetness and fruitiness. The dominant terpene in Skywalker is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The Skywalker weed strain has become popular among cannabis enthusiasts, and many people wonder if it has any connection to the Star Wars franchise. While the strain's name likely refers to the characters in the Star Wars universe, there is no official connection between the two. However, it's interesting to note that both the strain and the franchise are widely known and loved, and they share a name that adds to their mystique and popularity. So, while you won't find Luke Skywalker smoking Skywalker weed in any of the Star Wars movies, it's still fun to speculate about the potential connection between the two.
Buy strains with similar effects to SkywalkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Skywalker strain effects
Skywalker strain flavors
Skywalker strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Stress
- 39% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Skywalker products near you
Similar to Skywalker near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strain spotlight
Skywalker strain genetics
Skywalker grow information
Skywalker is a hybrid strain that can be grown both indoors and outdoors. It is a relatively easy strain to cultivate, making it a popular choice among growers of all experience levels. The plant typically takes around 8-10 weeks to flower and produces a medium to high yield. When growing Skywalker outdoors, it prefers a warm and dry climate, similar to the Mediterranean. It is typically ready for harvest in late September to early October. Skywalker plants tend to grow short and bushy, and they require regular pruning to maintain proper airflow and prevent mold and mildew growth. Growers may also want to use a trellis or other support structure to help the plants bear the weight of their dense buds.