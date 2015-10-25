ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 133 reviews

Blue Diamond

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 133 reviews

Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

Effects

93 people reported 641 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 30%
Pain 21%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 18%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

133

Avatar for tstephens2208
Member since 2014
This is honestly the best one I've had. I have bipolar and my head can get crazy. With blue diamond kush I'm focused and motivated. Get r Done!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for noykedem
Member since 2014
Great strain. I got this strain yesterday and I can say this is great, the feeling is relaxing yet hyped. I felt happy and energetic but very sleepy after a short while. Recommended for night time usage.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for thebethanator
Member since 2015
I must admit, I hadn't smoked in about 2 years possibly more before I tried this amazing strain. I was visiting home (California) from my current state Kentucky. Two of my best friends had practically forced me to try this weed and I was hesitant because I have had precious battles with anxiety and ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for toponut
Member since 2014
Tried Blue Diamond recently for the first time, and it is spectacular. Very dense buds with lovely crystals that crackle when the flame hits. A great pick-me-up for after work to relieve the day's stress & depression. Highly recommend this strain!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PapaKap
Member since 2016
Went camping with some friends and we smoked this. We then talked about how humans are cells to the Earth so... yeah great head high for me almost pulsing with euphoria.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

Strain
Blue Diamond
Strain child
Blue Zkittlez
child

