Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
133
tstephens2208
noykedem
thebethanator
toponut
PapaKap
Find Blue Diamond nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Diamond nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Diamond
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Diamond nearby.