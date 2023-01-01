HybridTHC 26%CBD

Blue Face

Blue Face is a cannabis strain from Fig Farms of Oakland, CA that won Best in Show at The Emerald Cup 2023. Fig Farms selected Blue Face from a pack of Animal Face seeds, bred by Seed Junky Genetics. Blue Face refers to the dark, purplish-blue dapples of the heavily resinous bud. Blue Face is descended from Face Off OG, kept by Archive Seeds; and that relative best describes Blue Face's searing, face-ripping lemon-gas smell, and intense sativa-hybrid effect. Prepare to go beast mode.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Face

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Face products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Face near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Face strain reviews6

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight