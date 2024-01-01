stock photo similar to Blue Goblin
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Blue Goblin

Blue Goblin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Green Goblin. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Blue Goblin is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blue Goblin typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Goblin’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Goblin, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Goblin

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blue Goblin products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blue Goblin near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight