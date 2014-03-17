ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Green Goblin is either the family-friendly name of Green Crack or a specific phenotype of the Green Crack plant. Either way, it is most likely a cross of Northern Lights with Skunk #1, but some versions seem to have some diesel mixed in as well. The pungent aroma of the Goblin is overall musky and skunky with hints of that diesel fuel, and the buds will be a forest green with rusty orange hairs. This strong sativa will leave most happy, dreamy, and sometimes creative and extra-alert. The head buzz is coupled with relaxing body effects that continue on even after the mind clears.

77 people reported 626 effects
Happy 57%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 46%
Focused 42%
Creative 38%
Stress 44%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 31%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Green Goblin

