stock photo similar to Blue Gushers
Blue Gushers
Blue Gushers is a cannabis strain and a variation on the Gushers strain, which comes from Triangle Kush x Gelato 41. Leave a review if you've tried Blue Gushers.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue GushersOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Gushers strain effects
Blue Gushers strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Gushers products near you
Similar to Blue Gushers near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews