Hybrid

Blue Gushers

Blue Gushers is a cannabis strain and a variation on the Gushers strain, which comes from Triangle Kush x Gelato 41. Leave a review if you've tried Blue Gushers.

Blue Gushers strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Talkative

Focused

Blue Gushers strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Blue Gushers strain reviews1

Today
It's kind a heavy feeling at the back its good on laying at the couch or inclined bed
