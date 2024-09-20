Blue Gushers reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Gushers.

write a review

Blue Gushers strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Focused

Blue Gushers strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Blue Gushers reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Today
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
It's kind a heavy feeling at the back its good on laying at the couch or inclined bed

Buy strains with similar effects to Blue Gushers

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...