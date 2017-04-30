Blue Jay Way by Matrix NV is the hybrid cross of True Blueberry and OG Kush. This fruity combination incorporates the best of Blueberry’s sweet relaxation with OG Kush’s well-known sedation to create a strain that is fun and euphoric while offering medicinal benefits for patients suffering from nausea, restlessness, and chronic pain. It exhibits a bright blueberry aroma with notes of skunk, citrus, and earth.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
dvmshane
jonnygang77
prismaticprimate
cheddarspaetzle
Nthemoment
Find Blue Jay Way nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Jay Way nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Jay Way
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Jay Way nearby.