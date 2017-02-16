ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects. 

Avatar for Bruhwheresmybud
Member since 2017
Blue Nina “The storm of happiness”. Elevated by an uplifting angel that brings you back to your innate bliss. For ever a fan of blue dream crosses, as I am never disappointed with its anti-depression like effects. To be synchronized with life.
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for theperkinator82
Member since 2018
Very tasty and relaxing strain. This one sort of sneaks up on you though, so newbie consumers should proceed with caution.
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Mrpuffinz3
Member since 2018
was on Black Friday special for $50 Oz, super happy with quality and overall effect atm. getting ripped and making Thanksgiving!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for lisamh
Member since 2018
Too 💪 for me!
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for zoiks
Member since 2017
I have nothing negative to say about this strain except I prefer Lemon Skunk...barely. Amazing for erasing a bad mood and put your focus glasses on! I'm a social butterfly when on Blue Nina.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Blue Dream
Blue Nina

