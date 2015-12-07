ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hippie Crippler
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Hippie Crippler

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 134 reviews

Hippie Crippler

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 134 reviews

Hippie Crippler

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

Effects

Show all

91 people reported 762 effects
Happy 74%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 40%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 23%
Lack of appetite 17%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

134

more reviews
write a review

Find Hippie Crippler nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hippie Crippler nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
User uploaded image of Hippie Crippler
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Satellite
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Hippie Crippler

Products with Hippie Crippler

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hippie Crippler nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation
December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation

Most popular in