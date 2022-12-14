Blue Sunshine
Blue Sunshine effects are mostly energizing.
Blue Sunshine potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Sunshine is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Sunshine Daydream. Blue Sunshine is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blue Sunshine effects make them feel tingly, energetic, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blue Sunshine when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, stress, and cramps. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Blue Sunshine features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, grapefruit, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Sunshine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Sunshine sensations
Blue Sunshine helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Cramps
