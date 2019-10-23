Blue Tahoe, also known as Blueberry Tahoe and Blue Tahoe OG, is a cross of Blueberry and Tahoe OG Kush from New420Guy Seeds. This strain holds a blueberry flavor in addition to earthy OG accents from its Kush-influenced genetics. Blue Tahoe can provide a good mid-level experience, making it great for novices and veterans alike.
