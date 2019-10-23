ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 4 reviews

Blue Tahoe

Blue Tahoe

Blue Tahoe, also known as Blueberry Tahoe and Blue Tahoe OG, is a cross of Blueberry and Tahoe OG Kush from New420Guy Seeds. This strain holds a blueberry flavor in addition to earthy OG accents from its Kush-influenced genetics. Blue Tahoe can provide a good mid-level experience, making it great for novices and veterans alike.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Tahoe

