Blue Tommyz
Blue Tommyz effects are mostly calming.
Blue Tommyz is a marijuana strain bred by Backpack Boyz. We’re still learning about the effects of this strain. If you’ve smoked Blue Tommyz, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Blue Tommyz sensations
Blue Tommyz helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
