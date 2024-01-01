stock photo similar to Blue Wizard
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Blue Wizard

Blue Wizard is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Mexican. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Blue Wizard is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sensible Seeds, the average price of Blue Wizard typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Wizard’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Wizard, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



