Blue Wonder is a sativa-dominant hybrid originating from California as a distinct descendant of Blue Dream. Originally bred from Blueberry and Super Silver Haze, Blue Wonder exhibits a profound level of cerebral invigoration while maintaining a classic Blue Dream body buzz. With a traditional Blueberry aroma, Blue Wonder delivers gentle euphoria and swift relief for patients treating pain, depression, and nausea.

Avatar for Greenwill84
Member since 2016
I picked up a couple of buds of this because it's base is the Blueberry; which is my favorite all time strain. But when mixed with this particular sativa strain the effects are amazing. After medicating with this I think I found a new favorite. It was able to greatly relieve my anxiety and depressi...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for polymyxin
Member since 2016
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Super Silver Haze
Blueberry
