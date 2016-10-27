Blue Wonder is a sativa-dominant hybrid originating from California as a distinct descendant of Blue Dream. Originally bred from Blueberry and Super Silver Haze, Blue Wonder exhibits a profound level of cerebral invigoration while maintaining a classic Blue Dream body buzz. With a traditional Blueberry aroma, Blue Wonder delivers gentle euphoria and swift relief for patients treating pain, depression, and nausea.
