Blue Wreck, also called Blueberry Trainwreck, is a hybrid strain primarily led by its sativa influence. A cross between Blueberry and Trainwreck, Blue Wreck’s flavor is a complex mix of sweet berry, sour fruit, and tangy skunk. Its effects are typically described as clear-headed and active, with a burst of calm euphoria that can help you maintain a positive outlook throughout the day.
