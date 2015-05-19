ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 37 reviews

Blue Wreck

aka Blue Trainwreck, Blueberry Trainwreck

Blue Wreck

Blue Wreck, also called Blueberry Trainwreck, is a hybrid strain primarily led by its sativa influence. A cross between Blueberry and Trainwreck, Blue Wreck’s flavor is a complex mix of sweet berry, sour fruit, and tangy skunk. Its effects are typically described as clear-headed and active, with a burst of calm euphoria that can help you maintain a positive outlook throughout the day.

27 people reported 240 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 40%
Stress 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 25%
Headaches 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

37

Blueberry
Trainwreck
Blue Wreck

