Blue Zombie (not to be confused with the Zombie OG strain lineage) is a full indica that boasts medical-grade potency and effects. With notes of fresh ground coffee, fuel, and skunky grape, this strain packs a surprising diverse array of terpenes. Wrapping the mind in an uplifting, mood enhancing haze, Blue Zombie creeps onto the body with numbness and sedation within the first half hour. Patients suffering from chronic pain may benefit greatly from this particular cut.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
Cherryzoom9999
gmoney401
Cherryzoom401
Whodat105
2318008
Find Blue Zombie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Zombie nearby.
Photos
Products with Blue Zombie
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Zombie nearby.