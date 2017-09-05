ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 17 reviews

Blue Zombie

Blue Zombie

Blue Zombie (not to be confused with the Zombie OG strain lineage) is a full indica that boasts medical-grade potency and effects. With notes of fresh ground coffee, fuel, and skunky grape, this strain packs a surprising diverse array of terpenes. Wrapping the mind in an uplifting, mood enhancing haze, Blue Zombie creeps onto the body with numbness and sedation within the first half hour. Patients suffering from chronic pain may benefit greatly from this particular cut. 

Avatar for Cherryzoom9999
Member since 2016
Had a chance to try the blue zombie a couple weeks back in R.I. what a phenomenal strain. A true indica only took 2 hits and I was lit. You don't come upon a strain like this. It's got a pungent fuely , Berry taste. The aroma when smoking is unbelievable it leaves a musky sweet dank hazey smell ...
ArousedHungryTalkative
Avatar for gmoney401
Member since 2014
Definitely good for insomnia and lack of appetite
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Cherryzoom401
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I have had the chance to try while I was visiting R.I. The taste profile is unbelievable. It's a rare strain with the combination of the mango og and the blacklimereserve and purple payne killer. You get a berry, citrus, fueling taste...
ArousedHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Whodat105
Member since 2015
If your gonna blaze this strain do it on a boring evening at home or after work and your not planning on going anywhere but space. This creeper will take away all your pains even my rotator cup spasms. Lost a star on the anxiety/paranoia but it was more of a "am I forgetting something important" fee...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 2318008
Member since 2015
Nice mellow taste. Relaxing, Body stress melts away. Not heavy good for after evening meal movie. Or a B.S sestion. Either way slept good.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
