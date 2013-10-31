ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 76 reviews

Zombie OG

aka Zombie Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 76 reviews

Zombie OG

If you’re looking to transform into a flesh-eating monster, Zombie OG is not the choice for you. After a taste of this indica, the only thing you’ll be hungry for are the cold cuts in the fridge (though you may be too catatonic to get up and grab them). Heavy and lethargic, this cross between OG Kush and Blackberry has been a favorite among those suffering from muscle spasms and acute pain. Due to its strong sedative effects, don’t expect to have the energy to rampage the city. This strain is best used at nighttime, when you’re not expecting to do much of anything.

Effects

63 people reported 508 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 33%
Pain 42%
Insomnia 34%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 36%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

76

