Sativa

4.6 49 reviews

Blueberry Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 49 reviews

Blueberry Dream

From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 252 effects
Happy 70%
Relaxed 64%
Focused 41%
Creative 32%
Energetic 29%
Stress 41%
Depression 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Fatigue 19%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

49

Avatar for MedicalIncredible
Member since 2015
Update: Clear Focused High ! This is REAL MEDICINE !!! DENSE Buds !!! (Leafs by Snoop Flowers are: 4 Dense, 2 Medium, and 2 spongey among my samples Which is awesome !!! I couldn't be happier with all 8 "cures" of the Flowers, Bravo Team L.B.S. This is a strain that Jane and John Public shoul...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zemphi
Member since 2015
the blueberry smell and taste was definatlyy unique and very present. the high was complete sedation! just one bowl and I'm ready to take a nap. smoke a joint or two and your completely stupified! as towely would say " I have no idea what's going on" lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for maddabber305
Member since 2015
Since it's so new didn't buy too much of it. But it's a great boost for a morning full of errands. Taste great as well
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for djmali88
Member since 2016
Blue Dream by Doc Croc; A bit of a harsh smoke, but with excellent effects. I was very giggly and happy, played Cards Against Humanity, in stitches for hours =) I also felt more creative. Would definitely smoke again. 5/5 Stitches.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for islandwatergirl
Member since 2017
I love this sativa hybrid. You can chill and focus or get up and get stuff done. It takes away my anxiety and sciatic pain. Feels slightly similar to strawberry cough.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
