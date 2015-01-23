Blueberry Essence is a high-CBD cannabis strain bred by Life Gardens in Washington. The undisclosed genetics produce purple buds that come with a mellow, fruity aroma and an earthy aftertaste that entices medical marijuana patients with its ability to combat an array of symptoms and conditions. Blueberry Essence relaxes away pain with a tingly sensation that reverberates throughout your extremities, providing a calming sense of bliss that eventually levels off to help induce sleep.