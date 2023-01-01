stock photo similar to Blueberry Lemonade
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Fuel and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Lemonade is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Lemonade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Lemonade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Lemonade

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Lemonade products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Lemonade near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight