Blueberry Lobster is a weed strain bred by Cipher Genetics as part of his line of Blue Lobster crosses released in 2024. It's highly anticipated because Blue Lobster is the Maine Trees selection of the Compound Genetics cross of Apples and Bananas x Eye Candy; aka Facade. Blue Lobster took three awards at the East Coast 2023 Zalympix. Facade itself comes from Eye Candy and is very visually appealing. Blueberry Lobster is a cross of Blueberry x Blue Lobster. We're still learning about Blueberry Lobster so leave a review about how it looks, smells, tastes, feels, and how it grows.
