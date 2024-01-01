Blue Lobster
We know Maine does lobster like no other, but their cannabis reputation is poised to eclipse it. Maine Trees’ Blue Lobster, a Compound Genetics cross of Apples and Bananas x Eye Candy, took three awards at the East Coast 2023 Zalympix: Gassiest, Best Terps, and runner-up for Best Overall. We see why—Blue Lobster is flush with blueberry candy terps layered with grape that bloom from deep green buds tinged with a dark periwinkle beneath clawfuls of frost. As the breeders state, she’s “in a league all her own.” If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Lobster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Lobster strain effects
Blue Lobster strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
