ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Yum Yum
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry Yum Yum

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 116 reviews

Blueberry Yum Yum

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 116 reviews

Blueberry Yum Yum

Blueberry Yum Yum is a hybrid strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate. 

Effects

Show all

73 people reported 661 effects
Happy 72%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 56%
Hungry 34%
Stress 46%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 30%
Insomnia 26%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

116

write a review

Find Blueberry Yum Yum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Yum Yum nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Blueberry Yum Yum

Products with Blueberry Yum Yum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Yum Yum nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum
New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum

Most popular in