HybridTHC 28%CBD

Bob Hope

Bob Hope is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics. Bob Hope is a unique modern sativa hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Super Lemon Haze x Durban Biscotti. Bob Hope averages 28% THC. Bob Hope is a sativa without a terpinolene profile. We're still learning more about Bob Hope, so leave a review.

