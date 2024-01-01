Durban Biscotti
Durban Biscotti is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and Biscotti Dough. Durban Biscotti is 40% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Northern Harvest, the average price of Durban Biscotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Durban Biscotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Biscotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Durban BiscottiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Durban Biscotti products near you
Similar to Durban Biscotti near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—