  3. Bob Saget
Sativa

4.8 18 reviews

Bob Saget

aka The Bob

Bob Saget

Bob Saget is a stimulating sativa that won 2nd place at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup. This addled comedian gets the heart pumping, stimulating the consumer to the point of agitation. But fear not, the energy subsides and settles into an uplifted, cerebral haze that is lucid, yet spacey. As this strong sativa fades, expect a stoney crash that represents Saget’s latent Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Afghani genetics. 

Lineage

Strain parent
SAGE
parent
Strain
Bob Saget

