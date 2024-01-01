stock photo similar to Bone Collector
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Bone Collector

Bone Collector is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Bone Collector is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Phat Panda, the average price of Bone Collector typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bone Collector’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bone Collector, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight