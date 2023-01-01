Boozy Melon
Boozy Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and 4 Locoz. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. Boozy Melon is highly regarded for its unique and refreshing flavor profile, which combines the sweetness of watermelon with a hint of tropical fruitiness. With a THC content averaging around 18%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate and relaxing high. Leafly customers report that Boozy Melon's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, making it a great choice for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Boozy Melon when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Boozy Melon features flavors that encompass a blend of sweet watermelon and tropical fruits. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedating properties. The average price of Boozy Melon typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Boozy Melon, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
