Created by MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, Brian Berry Black Currant takes her famous Brian Berry Cough and crosses it with African Queen, Tangie Banana Surprise, and Lemon Sour Diesel. By crossing three sativa-dominant hybrids with the even 50/50 hybrid, Brian Berry Cough, MzJill has come up with a unique strain that provides both relaxing body effects and a creative high. The smell and flavor are similar to a rich aged red wine. Its buds are large and bulky with some phenotypes expressing pink-hued resin.