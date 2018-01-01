ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bright Moments by Gage Green Group is a delicious cross of heirloom Grape Stomper genetics. Created by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG, Gage Green fashions an incredibly frosty and potent strain with a generous yield for attentive growers. This strain’s loud grape fragrance is as alluring as it is pungent, and the effects hit strong, rushing directly to the head. These effects expel stress and clear the mind, replacing cares and concerns with bright euphoria.  

Member since 2017
it's not bad. gives me a slight headache but it starts out with a nice bubbly high then slowly mellows out to a couch lock.
Member since 2018
This existential bud right here has got my vibes set to the level of peace ✌️ no wonder they call it “bright moments” cuz this moment right here.... is the dankiest, most stellar mind high I’ve ever experienced. Only downside is I spilled it all over my couch 😕
Member since 2018
Solid 2g bud, light pale color covered in sugary crystals. Actually seems to sparkle under the light! Satisfying snap of the stem indicating its well cured status. Sweet taste resulted in a mild and pleasant smoke. Effects were uplifting and very talkative, a great social weed!
Member since 2018
Great strain! Very satisfying high after a hard day at work. If you are looking for some great bud this is it. I didn't get a headache or anything from it.
Lineage

Grape Stomper
