HybridTHC 25%CBD 1%

Bruce Banner Auto

Bruce Banner Auto is a hybrid auflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain hulks out on yields, THC, and bag appeal. Bruce Banner Auto has vibrant green buds and uplifting effects that curb anxiety; expect a full mouth and nose of diesel, earth, berry, and citrus. This strain needs ample light and space to grow and develop. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bruce Banner Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

