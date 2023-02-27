Burnt Toast reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burnt Toast.
Burnt Toast strain effects
Burnt Toast strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Burnt Toast reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Burnt Toast
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in