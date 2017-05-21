stock photo similar to Baby Blue
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Baby Blue
Baby Blu (aka Baby Blu) is a cross of Blueberry x Haze found in Chicago, IL in 2024 at places like Sunnyside. Many breeders and growers have crossed the blockbuster strains Blueberry and Haze over the years. Indeed, the pairing underpins the most dominant strain of all time—Blue Dream. Early reviews find it very indica-leaning, and Blueberry-focused.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Baby BlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Baby Blue products near you
Similar to Baby Blue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews