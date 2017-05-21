stock photo similar to Baby Blue
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Baby Blue

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Baby Blue effects are mostly energizing.

    Baby Blue potency is higher THC than average.

Baby Blu (aka Baby Blu) is a cross of Blueberry x Haze found in Chicago, IL in 2024 at places like Sunnyside. Many breeders and growers have crossed the blockbuster strains Blueberry and Haze over the years. Indeed, the pairing underpins the most dominant strain of all time—Blue Dream. Early reviews find it very indica-leaning, and Blueberry-focused.

Baby Blue strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Creative

Baby Blue strain reviews1

May 21, 2017
Huge and fluffy! I bought 2 grams and was impressed by the sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. I took a generous hit and was really like woah! It was fire and I had to cough which made me smile. THC: 23.5%
Strain spotlight

Baby Blue strain genetics