C99 Blueberry is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and relaxed. C99 Blueberry has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, C99 Blueberry, before let us know! Leave a review.
C99 Blueberry strain effects
C99 Blueberry strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
