ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caesar
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Caesar
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Caesar

Caesar

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Caesar is a cross between a female Original Glue and a Triple OG father. Named after Caesar from Planet of the Apes, this strain was bred to be a new leader in the family of Glue-based genetics. Consumers can expect the insane trichome production associated with Original Glue alongside a potent gassy nose that will catch attention after cracking the seal. Prepare to be baked in physical bliss and relaxation.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Caesar nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Caesar nearby.

Products with Caesar

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Caesar nearby.

Most popular in