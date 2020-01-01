ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cake Batter
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cake Batter

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Cake Batter

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Cake Batter

Descending from popular strain Wedding Cake, Cake Batter is more energetic than its parent. It’s often found on the West Coast as part of the dessert strain craze in the ‘10s. OG Kush and Cookies are two of the most heavily worked strains in recent years, responsible for dozens of hybrids and variants—Cake Batter is a phenotype of Wedding Cake, which itself has Triangle Mints, Triangle Kush, and Animal Mints in its lineage, revealing its OG Kush and Cookies genetics. Cake Batter is for high-THC aficionados, with an accelerated, euphoric THC onset that can be uncomfortable for novices. Connoisseurs like its complex, vanilla frosting smell and fuel aftertaste. Cake Batter is generally grown indoors by experts and destined for the top shelf.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

Find Cake Batter nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cake Batter nearby.

Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Wedding Cake
parent
Strain
Cake Batter

Products with Cake Batter

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cake Batter nearby.

Most popular in