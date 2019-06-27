ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 9 reviews

From Ethos Genetics’ Purple Kush line, Cali Dragon is a cross of LA OG, Trainwreck, and Recon OG4. Dense, colorful, and trichome-drenched calyxes produce smells and flavors that include pine, sandalwood, earth, and a sweet, subtle musk. Cali Dragon is a great high-potency strain for consumers looking for a surprise of thick, intoxicating effects. This homage to kush cultivars will not disappoint.

 

Avatar for Absolem1865
Member since 2019
This was the Ohio Version of the strain by Firelands Scientific. This is a strain that is honest to its initial aroma: mulchy like a cypress mulch or sandalwood. The effects are classic for those who grew up in the seventies in that it hits you with an initial dizziness from an intense head buzz t...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Mariji
Member since 2019
Probably the most euphoria I have ever felt from marijuana. This strain came from my favorite dispensary- Columbus Terrasana- I asked the man helping me for a strain to help lift me up, and get me less upset about leaving my house. The flavor is even enjoyable. This is also highly medicinal- lower b...
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for calipaint
Member since 2019
Love it. Super clean, alert high, nice body buzz. Really Uplifting. Helps a lot w/ my PTSD and TBI issues.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dkong94
Member since 2019
If you can find this strain give it a try. It has a strong pungent and spiced smell. Smoke tastes like it smells. Great body high and keeps my mind active.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for RAdamsIII
Member since 2019
Overall great strain. Well rounded Indica dominant hybrid. Will definitely try again.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
