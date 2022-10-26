Cali Gas
Cali Gas potency is higher THC than average.
The weed strain Cali Gas comes from the OG Kush strain family. Bred by award-winning Napro x Molecular Genetics, Cali Gas is a cross P-Star OG x Lemon Crush. The hybrid strain has a pungent lemon and gas nose with subtle cookies and bass notes of classic OG. The stuff tests at 35%THC and 4% terpenes. Cali Gas is a 2022 top 12 strain of harvest season.
