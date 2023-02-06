Cali OG Kush is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, focused, and creative. Cali OG Kush has 7% CBD and 7% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cali OG Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cali OG Kush strain effects
Cali OG Kush strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
